Patspin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 13.75 crore

Net Loss of Patspin India reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.7511.57-5.092.07-2.26-1.41-3.00-2.17-3.03-2.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News