ITI Ltd Falls 4.3%

ITI Ltd lost 4.3% today to trade at Rs 349.05. The BSE Teck index is down 0.44% to quote at 17996.38. The index is up 3.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 1.37% and Tech Mahindra Ltd lost 1.03% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 13.85 % over last one year compared to the 10.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ITI Ltd has added 36.59% over last one month compared to 3.89% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 65790 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 592.85 on 07 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 210.2 on 25 Oct 2024.

