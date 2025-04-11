Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morepen Laboratories plans to add 1,000 medical representatives

Morepen Laboratories plans to add 1,000 medical representatives

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Morepen Laboratories today announced a bold expansion plan aimed at deepening its connect with doctors, patients, pharmacies, and healthcare professionals across the country. As part of this strategic initiative, the company will add more than 1,000 professionals to its salesforce over the next three years, with over 200 team members expected to join in FY26 alone.

"This expansion represents a pivotal moment in Morepen's journey as we sharpen our focus on the expanding domes c finished dosage market," said Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director of Morepen Laboratories. "With the leadership in our high value APIs, this significant increase in our salesforce and enhanced reach to doctors, pharmacies, and patients, we are se ng the stage for getting a bigger pie in the Indian pharmaceutical market valued at ₹2.38 lakh crore, yielding higher gross margins and be er returns for stakeholders in the long run.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurionpro Solutions announces acquisition of Fintra Software

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Market set to begin on a sour note, humming to the global blues

Stock Alert: TCS, Coromandel Intl, JSW Energy, Biocon, Jindal Stainless Steel

Cyient DLM expands partnership with Deutsche Aircraft to develop CMS

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story