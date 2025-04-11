Morepen Laboratories plans to add 1,000 medical representatives

Morepen Laboratories today announced a bold expansion plan aimed at deepening its connect with doctors, patients, pharmacies, and healthcare professionals across the country. As part of this strategic initiative, the company will add more than 1,000 professionals to its salesforce over the next three years, with over 200 team members expected to join in FY26 alone.

"This expansion represents a pivotal moment in Morepen's journey as we sharpen our focus on the expanding domes c finished dosage market," said Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director of Morepen Laboratories. "With the leadership in our high value APIs, this significant increase in our salesforce and enhanced reach to doctors, pharmacies, and patients, we are se ng the stage for getting a bigger pie in the Indian pharmaceutical market valued at ₹2.38 lakh crore, yielding higher gross margins and be er returns for stakeholders in the long run.

