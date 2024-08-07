MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 134763.8, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.2% in last one year as compared to a 23.78% rally in NIFTY and a 61.89% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 134763.8, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24224.25. The Sensex is at 79204.53, up 0.78%.MRF Ltd has gained around 4.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24520.05, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4446 shares today, compared to the daily average of 11860 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 134920.8, down 1.01% on the day. MRF Ltd jumped 25.2% in last one year as compared to a 23.78% rally in NIFTY and a 61.89% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

