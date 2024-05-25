Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net loss of South Asian Enterprises reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 107.41% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.13 62 0.560.27 107 OPM %-95.24-84.62 --105.36-225.93 - PBDT-0.07-0.01 -600 -0.12-0.24 50 PBT-0.07-0.01 -600 -0.13-0.25 48 NP-0.060 0 -0.13-0.26 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Stock alert: Abbott India, Mahanagar Gas, Paytm, Brigade Enterprises

Tata Motors, HAL, RVNL, Adani Enterprises will be watched

Benchmarks trade near flat line, European mkt advance

Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Adani Enterprises Ltd up for five straight sessions

Alexander Stamps &amp; Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 32.21% in the March 2024 quarter

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 89.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Amforge Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit rises 26.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story