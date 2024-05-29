MTAR Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2024.

MTAR Technologies Ltd crashed 11.28% to Rs 1829.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19383 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd tumbled 6.97% to Rs 1040.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5329 shares in the past one month.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd lost 6.76% to Rs 397.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14605 shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd shed 5.81% to Rs 742.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 153.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44595 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd corrected 5.19% to Rs 715.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93020 shares in the past one month.

