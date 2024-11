Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit declines 92.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.34% to Rs 144.85 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins declined 92.64% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 55.34% to Rs 144.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 324.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.144.85324.316.6011.724.8137.931.0534.972.0828.27

