Multi Commodity Exchange of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 160.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 57.35% to Rs 301.38 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India reported to Rs 160.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 57.35% to Rs 301.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 191.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales301.38191.53 57 OPM %64.08-10.88 -PBDT216.47-3.16 LP PBT201.87-14.41 LP NP160.04-5.35 LP

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

