Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 96.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 96.46% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.34.1627.4931.5619.138.633.908.323.606.113.11

