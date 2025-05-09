Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multi Commodity Exchange of India standalone net profit rises 64.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 67.99% to Rs 268.89 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 64.12% to Rs 101.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.99% to Rs 268.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 698.27% to Rs 414.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.03% to Rs 1011.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 594.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales268.89160.06 68 1011.58594.95 70 OPM %47.0748.17 -48.724.86 - PBDT155.8295.55 63 588.44105.00 460 PBT134.6182.25 64 554.0570.61 685 NP101.6761.95 64 414.7851.96 698

