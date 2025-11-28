Steel Products standalone net profit rises 139.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Steel Products rose 139.19% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.88% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.8212.3925.191.212.630.892.460.771.770.74

