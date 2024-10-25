Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

R R Kabel standalone net profit declines 32.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 1810.14 crore

Net profit of R R Kabel declined 32.72% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 1810.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1609.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1810.141609.67 12 OPM %4.747.51 -PBDT77.36121.49 -36 PBT59.89104.89 -43 NP49.7573.94 -33

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

