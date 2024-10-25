R R Kabel standalone net profit declines 32.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 1810.14 crore

Net profit of R R Kabel declined 32.72% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 1810.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1609.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1810.141609.674.747.5177.36121.4959.89104.8949.7573.94

