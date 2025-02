Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit rises 30.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 83.89% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 30.41% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 83.89% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.9311.9876.6885.2311.9510.0911.819.9611.028.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News