Nagarjuna Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 199.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 1160.06 crore

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 199.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 573.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 1160.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 835.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1283.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 900.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 4765.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5642.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1160.06835.31 39 4765.395642.20 -16 OPM %-5.52-83.61 --16.60-10.55 - PBDT-188.55-771.89 76 -1248.05-1057.91 -18 PBT-200.81-790.79 75 -1297.73-1137.18 -14 NP-199.42-573.07 65 -1283.99-900.13 -43

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

