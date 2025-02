Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit declines 17.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.70% to Rs 18.16 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge declined 17.69% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 18.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18.1622.9012.229.432.182.091.791.701.211.47

