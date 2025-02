Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 8.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 354.70 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 8.85% to Rs 57.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 354.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 320.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.354.70320.7929.0130.0399.7493.8775.1270.5257.8053.10

