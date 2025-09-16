Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schneider Electric Infrastructure CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

Schneider Electric Infrastructure CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure announced that Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya has resigned from the position of chief financial officer, effective from the close of business hours on 15 September 2025.

The company added that Bhattacharyya confirmed there are no material reasons for her resignation.

Schneider Electric is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing, building and servicing technologically advanced products and systems for electricity distribution, including products such as distribution transformers, medium-voltage switchgears, medium and low voltage protection relays and electricity distribution and automation equipment.

The company's standalone net profit fell 14.9% to Rs 41.24 crore, while net sales rose 4.8% to Rs 621.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 1.18% to Rs 899.25 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

