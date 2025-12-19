Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Blue Star Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Epigral Ltd and Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2025.

Blue Star Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Epigral Ltd and Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2025.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd crashed 5.12% to Rs 25.56 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Blue Star Ltd lost 4.41% to Rs 1773. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36343 shares in the past one month. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd tumbled 3.28% to Rs 759.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13947 shares in the past one month. Epigral Ltd plummeted 3.28% to Rs 1393.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2270 shares in the past one month.