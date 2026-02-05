Prabhu Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.58% to Rs 3.46 croreNet profit of Prabhu Steel Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.463.44 1 OPM %2.020.58 -PBDT0.130.02 550 PBT0.090 0 NP0.070 0
