Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 21.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.88% to Rs 134.23 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 21.60% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 134.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 123.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales134.23123.28 9 OPM %23.9919.91 -PBDT33.9727.34 24 PBT30.4424.34 25 NP22.1818.24 22
