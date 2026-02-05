Shreeji Shipping Global standalone net profit rises 135.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 196.05 croreNet profit of Shreeji Shipping Global rose 135.97% to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 196.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 152.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales196.05152.19 29 OPM %28.7317.64 -PBDT61.1724.50 150 PBT54.5119.42 181 NP32.5413.79 136
