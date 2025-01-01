NCC gains on bagging order worth Rs 350 cr

NCC advanced 1.83% to Rs 278.95 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 349.70 crore from a private company for its Building Division.

NCC is a construction and infrastructure sector company. Over the years, it has evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. The companys construction endeavours span across the nation and encompass buildings, transportation, water and environment, electrical transmission and distribution, irrigation, mining, and railway projects.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 110.7% to Rs 162.96 crore on a 10.1% increase in revenue to Rs 5,195.98 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

