Bajaj Auto sells 3.23 lakh units in Dec'24

Domestic sales records 15% decline while exports rise 18%

Bajaj Auto reported sales of 3,23,125 units in month of December 2024 compared to 3,26,806 units in December 2023, recording a decline of 1%. The company's domestic sales declined 15% to 1,62,420 units while exports rose 18% to 1,60,705 units during the month.

The company's 2-wheeler sales declined 4% to 2,72,173 units while its commercial vehicles sales rose 16% to 50,952 units.

