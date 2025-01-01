SJVN gains on inking MoU with Govt of Bihar

SJVN advanced 3.83% to Rs 108.65 after the company has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Govt of Bihar for development of 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati pumped storage project and other PSPs in Bihar.

The PSPs development in the state of Bihar will create direct and indirect employment for 5000 persons and investment of about Rs 10,000 crore.

The proposed river in Durgawati district, Kaimur, Bihar, the Hathidah Durgawati PSP, with an installed capacity of 1,000 MW (4x250 MW), is designed to generate a daily peak energy of 6.325 million units (MU) and an annual peak energy of 2,308.65 MU, it added.

The estimated project cost is Rs 5,663 crore, with a levelized tariff of Rs 9.39 per kWh (assuming a pumping energy rate of Rs 3 per kWh) based on February 2024 price levels.

Earlier in August 2022, the Ministry of Power, Government of India, appointed SJVN as the nodal agency for developing pumped storage projects (PSPs) in Bihar. Following this, the Secretary (Energy), Government of Bihar, allotted four PSPs to SJVN on August 22, 2022, named as Telharkund PSP (400 MW), Sinafdar PSP (345 MW), Panchgotia PSP (225 MW), and Hathidah Durgawati PSP (1600 MW). After conducting ranking studies of these projects, SJVN prepared a feasibility study report (FSR) for the most viable project, Hathidah Durgawati PSP, with a proposed capacity of 1000 MW.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The company reported 23.53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 441.14 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 357.09 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.90% to Rs 1,026.25 crore in the second quarter of FY24 as against Rs 870.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

