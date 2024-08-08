Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 39.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 34.22% to Rs 171.31 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 39.93% to Rs 11.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.22% to Rs 171.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales171.31127.63 34 OPM %9.749.00 -PBDT18.6714.02 33 PBT14.7310.53 40 NP11.538.24 40

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

