NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 39.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.22% to Rs 171.31 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 39.93% to Rs 11.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.22% to Rs 171.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.171.31127.639.749.0018.6714.0214.7310.5311.538.24

