NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 56.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 56.79% to Rs 13.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.90% to Rs 175.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.175.20140.2710.619.2220.9314.7416.9210.8713.398.54

