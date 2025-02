Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 39.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 66.90 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 39.86% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 66.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.66.9065.5110.5411.624.706.301.804.671.782.96

