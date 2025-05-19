Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 202.82 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 85.76% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 202.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 199.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.30% to Rs 34.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 777.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 690.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales202.82199.65 2 777.56690.67 13 OPM %17.9417.93 -17.5315.93 - PBDT24.5228.33 -13 92.0375.64 22 PBT17.7622.47 -21 64.2452.77 22 NP2.4116.93 -86 34.8335.65 -2

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

