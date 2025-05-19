Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 202.82 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 85.76% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 202.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 199.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.30% to Rs 34.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 777.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 690.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

202.82199.65777.56690.6717.9417.9317.5315.9324.5228.3392.0375.6417.7622.4764.2452.772.4116.9334.8335.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News