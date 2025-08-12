Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stallion signs MoU with Govt. of Rajasthan

Stallion signs MoU with Govt. of Rajasthan

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
To set up state-of-the-art R-32 refrigerant gas manufacturing facility in Bhilwara

Stallion India Fluorochemicals (SIFL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to set up a state-of-the-art R-32 refrigerant gas manufacturing facility in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan. The facility will also produce other advanced refrigerant gases, including R-410A, R 404A, R-407C, R-454B, R-515B, and R-513A.

The proposed project involves an investment of approximately Rs 120 crore and is expected to create 30 direct employment opportunities. Production is targeted to commence in 2026. The Company has already initiated the land acquisition process for the project.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

