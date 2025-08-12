Kirloskar Industries slips after Q1 PAT dips 2% QoQ to Rs 95 cr

Kirloskar Industries declined 1.06% to Rs 4,110.95 after the company reported a 1.73% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 97.09 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 2.42% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,705.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the company reported a 44.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.48 crore and a 9.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,705.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 38.3% YoY to Rs 132.76 crore during the quarter.