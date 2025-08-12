Kirloskar Industries slips after Q1 PAT dips 2% QoQ to Rs 95 cr

Kirloskar Industries declined 1.06% to Rs 4,110.95 after the company reported a 1.73% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 97.09 crore reported in Q4 FY25.Revenue from operations fell 2.42% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,705.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
On a year-on-year basis, the company reported a 44.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.48 crore and a 9.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,705.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) surged 38.3% YoY to Rs 132.76 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses jumped 7.5% YoY to Rs 1,586.33 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 961.96 crore (up 4.5% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 90.12 crore (down 7.2% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 34.19 crore (up 1.3% YoY).
Kirloskar Industries is engaged in the businesses of iron castings, investments in securities and properties, wind power generation, and real estate. The company owns land, buildings, apartments, and offices in Pune, New Delhi, and Jaipur, most of which are leased or licensed to group companies and other entities.
