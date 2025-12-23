Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 3.26%, gains for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 354.6, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.41% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% gain in NIFTY and a 16.14% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27479.85, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 355.85, up 3.58% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 21.41% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% gain in NIFTY and a 16.14% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.