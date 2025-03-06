Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.65, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 53.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% slide in NIFTY and a 26.35% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 15.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.1, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

