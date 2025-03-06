PVR Inox Ltd spurts 1.52%, gains for third straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 967.55, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.65% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 26.35% drop in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 967.55, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. PVR Inox Ltd has dropped around 11.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.1, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

