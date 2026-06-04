Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Falls 4.65%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.18%

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 0.76% over last one month compared to 0.02% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4% drop in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd lost 4.65% today to trade at Rs 493.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.18% to quote at 28260.34. The index is down 0.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd decreased 4.35% and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd lost 3.84% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 22.7 % over last one year compared to the 8.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.