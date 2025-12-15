ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO subscribed 2.11 times

The offer received bids for 7.38 crore shares as against 3.50 crore shares on offer.ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company received bids for 7,38,53,904 shares as against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (15 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.11 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it will close on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and 2,165 per share.
The IPO comprises OFS of 4,89,72,994 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 10,093 crore at the lower price of Rs 2,061 and Rs 10,603 crore at the upper price band of Rs 2,165.
Ahead of the IPO, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, on 11 December 2025, raised Rs 3,021.75 crore from anchor investors by allotting 1.39 crore shares at Rs 2,165 each to 149 anchor investors.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI AMC) is one of the oldest asset management companies in India with history of over 30 years in the asset management industry. It offers a range of investment products across multiple financial asset classes to address a diverse spectrum of clients objectives and risk appetites, from income accrual to long-term wealth creation.
ICICI AMC is the largest asset management company (AMC) in India in terms of a) active mutual fund Quarterly Average Asset Under Management (QAAUM) of Rs 8.64 lakh crore and a market share of 13.3%, b) equity and equity-oriented QAAUM of Rs 5.67 lakh crore with market share of 13.6%, c) equity-oriented hybrid QAAUM of Rs 1.91 lakh crore with a market share of 25.8%, and d) Individual Investor MAAUM at Rs 6.61 lakh crore with a market share of 13.7% at the end of September 2025.
ICICI AMC has established a pan-India multi-channel physical and digital distribution network comprising 272 offices across 23 states and four union territories.
As of the date of RHP 05 December 2025, ICICI Bank held a 51% shareholding in the company and Prudential Corporation Holdings had a 49% stake. The entire OFS is from Prudential Corporation Holdings.
For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,617.74 crore and income from operations of Rs 2,949.38 crore.
