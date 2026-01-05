Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC Ltd soars 0.28%, rises for fifth straight session

NHPC Ltd soars 0.28%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.85, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.78% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.93% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

NHPC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.85, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. NHPC Ltd has risen around 9.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36275.65, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84, up 0.14% on the day. NHPC Ltd is up 5.78% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.93% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 26.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

