Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up for fifth session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 321.5, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has risen around 10.69% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36275.65, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.84 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 24.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
