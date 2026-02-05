NHPC Q3 PAT slips 3% YoY to Rs 321 cr

NHPC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 320.60 crore in Q3 FY26, down 2.89% as against Rs 330.13 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income declined 4.74% year-on-year to Rs 2,492.83 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Loss before tax and regulatory deferral account balances widened to Rs 282.20 crore in Q3 FY26 from a profit of Rs 400.57 crore in Q3 FY25.

During Q3 FY26, total expenses increased 25.19% YoY to Rs 2,775.99 crore. Depreciation and amortization expenses stood at Rs 456.61 crore (up 53.89% YoY), and employee benefits expenses were Rs 346.41 crore (down 49.55% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, the companys operating margin declined to 26.38% in Q3 FY26 from 33.62% in Q3 FY25. The net profit margin remained flat at 14.44% in Q3 FY26, unchanged from the corresponding quarter last year. Separately, the board approved an interim dividend of 14% (Rs 1.40 per equity share of face value Rs 10) for FY26. February 10, 2026, has been fixed as the record date, and the dividend will be paid within the statutory timeline. The company also proposed the cancellation of the MoU and Promoters Agreement with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for setting up floating solar power projects in Odisha. Further, NHPC proposed the withdrawal of its nominee director from the board of PTC India Ltd and the relinquishment of its promoter status in PTC, in line with the Ministry of Powers office memorandum dated 16 January 2026.