Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Sales rise 91.91% to Rs 11.38 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.91% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.27% to Rs 38.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.385.93 92 38.5125.29 52 OPM %1.673.37 -4.023.60 - PBDT0.350.26 35 1.681.08 56 PBT0.160.13 23 0.960.63 52 NP0.090.04 125 0.680.44 55

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

