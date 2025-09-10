Rajesh Power Services rises after securing Rs 143-cr turnkey order from DGVCL

Rajesh Power Services rose 1.57% to Rs 1,440.10 after the company secured a Rs 143.11 crore turnkey contract from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company (DGVCL) to convert the 11/22 kV HT network to underground cables in Valsad and Surat rural areas.

The order, valued at Rs 143.11 crore, is scheduled for execution over 18 months.

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 285.5% to Rs 26.02 crore on a 37.5% jump in net sales to Rs 284.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News