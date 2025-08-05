Nifty below 24,650; oil & gas shares decline

The key equity indices witnessed moderate losses in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark. Oil & gas shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 417.89 points or 0.52% to 80,600.83. The Nifty 50 index declined 106.95 points or 0.43% to 24,611.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.40%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,606 shares rose and 2,349 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

Trump Tariffs:

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his plans to significantly raise tariffs on Indian exports to the country. "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, but they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits, Trump reportedly wrote on a social media platform. India said it was being 'targeted by the U.S. and the European Union over its imports of Russian oil after U.S. President Donald Trump, in an overnight social media post, threatened New Delhi with much steeper tariffs. India began importing oil from Russia only after traditional supplies were diverted to Europe following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, the Indian foreign ministry reportedly said in a statement.

The ministry stated that it was revealing that the very nations criticizing Indianamely the EU and the U.S.were themselves engaging in trade with Russia. The EUs bilateral trade with Russia stood at 67.5 billion euros ($78.1 billion) in 2024, while its services trade in 2023 was at 17.2 billion euros, according to European Commission data. Citing that data, India said the blocs trade was significantly more than Indias total trade with Russia. Economy The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index edged up to 60.5 in July 2025 from 60.4 in June, indicating a sustained expansion in the countrys services sector.

Indian service providers reported a notable improvement in international demand, securing new business from Asia, Canada, Europe, the UAE, and the US. The pace of expansion in external sales was sharp, marking the second-fastest growth in a year, trailing only Mays performance. The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index was up fractionally from 61.0 in June to 61.1 in July, indicating a sharp rate of expansion that was the quickest since April 2024. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index fell 1.14% to 11,023.85. The index rose 0.55% in the past trading sessions. Mahanagar Gas (down 3.63%), Petronet LNG (down 2.22%), GAIL (India) (down 1.85%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 1.52%), Reliance Industries (down 1.42%), Aegis Logistics (down 1.24%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.05%), Adani Total Gas (down 1.01%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.86%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.37%) declined.

On the other hand, Castrol India (up 0.82%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.77%) and Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.56%) edged higher. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.32% to 6.333 from the previous close of 6.313. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.8375 compared with its close of 87.6600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.25% to Rs 100,951. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.27% to 99.02.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.12% to 4.215. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 25 cents or 0.36% to $68.51 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: GPT Infraprojects jumped 4.30% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 39.84% to Rs 23.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 23.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 29.33% YoY to Rs 312.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. DLF fell 1.85%. The company reported an 18.13% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 762.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 645.61 crore posted in Q1 FY25.