Solarworld Energy gains after inking BESPA to develop BESS in Gujarat

Solarworld Energy Solutions added 2.42% to Rs 292.20 after the company has signed battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to develop battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Gujarat.Under the agreement, the company will develop 200 MW / 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Gujarat. The said order is valued at Rs 806.40 crore (excluding taxes) and is slated to be executed over a 12 year period.
Solarworld Energy Solutions is a leading renewable energy company. It offers end-to-end Solar EPC, large-scale Solar Park Development, and customized rooftop and ground-mounted solar solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility clients.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 58.3% to Rs 9.29 crore on 2.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 137.88 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
