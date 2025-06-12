Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OBSC Perfection secures Rs 29.3 crore export order from US auto parts firm

OBSC Perfection secures Rs 29.3 crore export order from US auto parts firm

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

OBSC Perfection announced that it has secured an export order worth Rs 29.3 crore from a leading US-based auto parts manufacturer for the supply of cold-forged suspension components.

As per the agreement, OBSC will supply components worth $0.7 million (approximately Rs 5.9 crore) annually over a five-year period, with deliveries expected to commence from May 2026. With this order, the companys total order book has crossed Rs 1,000 crore.

OBSC Perfection manufactures a wide range of precision metal components.

On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit jumped 31.3% to Rs 16.76 crore on a 24.1% rise in revenue to Rs 142.79 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of OBSC Perfection shed 0.80% to Rs 293 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paytm drops as government dismisses MDR speculation on UPI

Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Heat wave conditions in Northwest India to reduce after 13 June

Yen climbs to 143.6 as Trump stirs trade tension

Currency in circulation gains 7.3% on year

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story