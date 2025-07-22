Shyam Metalics gains after Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 292 cr

Shyam Metalics and Energy advanced 2.05% to Rs 939.95 after the company reported 5.79% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 292.15 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 276.14 crore in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations grew by 22.35% year-on-year to Rs 4,418.84 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 388.94 crore in the June quarter, up 3.95% from Rs 374.13 crore recorded during the same period a year ago.
Total expenses increased by 22.89% YoY to Rs 3,839.22 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 3,290.29 crore, registering a growth of 18.43% compared to the previous year. Employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 123 crore, up 13.84% YoY.
Meanwhile, the companys Board of Directors has approved the payment of the first interim dividend of Rs 1.80 per equity share for the financial year 202526. The record date for determining the entitlement of members for the interim dividend is set as Monday, 28th July 2025. The payment of the said dividend will be made within 30 days from the date of declaration.
In addition, the Board has approved a proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares or other equity-linked instruments or securities. This includes convertible or non-convertible preference shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, and composite issues of warrants entitling the warrant holders to apply for equity shares. These securities may be issued through private placement, including one or more qualified institutional placements, further public offerings of equity or debt securities, preferential issues, or any other permissible mode under applicable laws or any combination thereof, as deemed appropriate by the Board or its designated committee. The total amount to be raised shall not exceed Rs 4,500 crore. This fundraising is subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting and other statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable.
Furthermore, the board of directors has also approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and relevant regulatory authorities.
Shyam Metalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. The company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity and the fourth largest player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
