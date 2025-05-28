Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit declines 9.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 59.84 croreNet profit of Jaysynth Orgochem declined 9.20% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 59.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.10% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 228.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
