Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

May 28 2025
Sales rise 41.37% to Rs 18.18 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 73.81% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.37% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.12% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.84% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.1812.86 41 70.1054.41 29 OPM %14.3616.80 -14.7615.14 - PBDT2.842.12 34 10.978.50 29 PBT2.651.88 41 10.357.57 37 NP2.191.26 74 8.096.17 31

May 28 2025

