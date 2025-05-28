Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.37% to Rs 18.18 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 73.81% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.37% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.12% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.84% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.1812.8670.1054.4114.3616.8014.7615.142.842.1210.978.502.651.8810.357.572.191.268.096.17

