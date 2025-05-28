Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 61.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 19.18 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 61.54% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 64.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

19.1817.7964.8959.042.034.722.603.270.470.972.212.080.240.741.291.140.200.520.700.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News