Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at discount

Nifty November futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,900.20, a discount of 7.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,907.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 557.35 points or 2.39% to 23,907.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.67% to 16.10.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: SC seeks report on trucks' entry in Delhi, says will review Grap-IV restrictions

Maharashtra poll results: Tracing five years of political twists and turns

IND vs AUS: Full list of Australia's lowest team total in Test cricket

Air India to offer integrated aircraft maintenance engineering programme

IPL 2025 Mega Auction streaming to take place in 6 different languages

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story