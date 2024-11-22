Nifty November futures trade at discount

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,900.20, a discount of 7.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,907.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 557.35 points or 2.39% to 23,907.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.67% to 16.10.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

