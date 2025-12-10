Nifty trades below 25,850; European mrkt decline

The key equity barometers traded with minor cuts in early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,850. Metal, media and auto shares advanced, while consumer durables, IT and PSU bank shares declined.

At 1:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 72.12 points or 0.09% to 84,594.16. The Nifty 50 index shed 2.70 points or 0.02% to 25,828.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,099 shares rose and 1,933 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.89% to 10.86. Gainers & Losers: Hindalco Industries (up 2.21%), Eicher Motors (up 1.90%), Tata Steel (up 1.53%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.47%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.09%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. InterGlobe Aviation (down 1.89%), Eternal (down 1.87%), HDFC Bank (down 0.88%), ICICI Bank (down 0.65%) and Nestle India (down 0.68%) were the major Nifty50 losers. IPO Update: Park Medi World received bids for 92,66,608 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 154 and 162 per share.

Nephrocare Health Services received bids for 10,20,960 shares as against 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 438 and 460 per share. Corona Remedies received bids for 18,07,71,360 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 39.54 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share.

Wakefit Innovations received bids for 3,48,87,572 shares as against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share. Stocks in Spotlight: IRB Infrastructure Developers added 1.67% after the company, along with its Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), reported a 16% jump in toll revenue to Rs 716.1 crore in November 2025 compared with Rs 618 crore in November 2024.

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 3.04% after the bank received an approval from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, to raise its foreign investment limit from 49% to 74%. Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.03% after the company announced the launch of Zyrifa, a biosimilar of Denosumab 120 mg, aimed at improving access to advanced bone-health treatments. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shed 0.45%. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Global Markets: European stocks open lower on Wednesday as global investors gear up for the U.S. Federal Reserves interest rate decision. Asian markets traded lower as investors parsed China's inflation data and awaited the Federal Reserves interest rate decision.

China's consumer prices edged up 0.7% from a year earlier, its highest level since February last year. The increase followed a 0.2% rise in October. Factory-gate prices fell 2.2% in November from a year earlier. That was compared with a 2.1% fall in October. Traders are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate announcement on Wednesday stateside, the final one of the year. Markets largely expect the Fed to trim its benchmark overnight lending rate by another 0.25%, matching the cuts made in September and October. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 closed relatively unchanged. The broad market index traded around the flatline, slipping just 0.09% to close at 6,840.51, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13% to end the day at 23,576.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.03 points, or 0.38%, to finish at 47,560.29. The 30-stock index was dragged down by a decline in JPMorgan shares on higher-than-expected 2026 expense projections.