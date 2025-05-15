Nilkamal spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 58% QoQ to Rs 34 crore; declares dividend of Rs 20/sh

Shares of Nilkamal surged 7.62% to Rs 1800 due to impressive sequential performance.

On a consolidated basis, Nilkamals net profit gained 58.35% to Rs 34.22 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 21.61 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.65% to Rs 894.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. PBT jumped 76.04% to Rs 45.05 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 3.76% while revenue from operations advanced 7.17% in Q4 FY25. PBT fell 1.91% YoY.

Its total expenses rose 7.70% to Rs 851.16 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 790.29 crore in Q4 FY24. The cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 376.89 crore, up 8.45% YoY.

The net borrowing of the company stood at Rs 272 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against borrowing of Rs 192 crore as on 31 March 2024.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit fell 2.24% to Rs 34.76 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 35.56 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rallied 6.83% to Rs 876.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On a full year basis, the companys standalone net profit tanked 14.94% to Rs 91.27 crore on 3.56% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,239.3 crore in FY25 over FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Business to Business stood at Rs 2888.4 crore (up 4.66% YoY) and revenue from retail and ecommerce was at Rs 350.90 crore (down 6.31% YoY) in FY25 over FY24.

The material handling solution business grew by 4% in value and 7% in volume terms. The mattress business grew by 38% in FY25 through diverse product offerings, brand engagement initiatives and market presence through higher channel partners. The Bubbleguard business grew by 14% in FY25, Nilkamal Edge- Intuitional furniture business grew by 10% while furniture trade business grew by 1%.

Throughout the year, the company has strategically rebranded its Retail vertical as "Nilkamal Homes," unifying @home and Nilkamal Furniture Ideas under a single retail identity. This initiative aligns with the company's vision of expanding its retail footprint across India by strengthening its store network. In addition, the company has made substantial investments in brand engagement and digital marketing to enhance its presence and customer connection.

The company continued to expend on various businesses and has incurred Capex of Rs 280 crore in FY25, out of this approximately Rs 44 crore spent on green field manufacturing facilities set up at Hosur for manufacturing of modular furniture and foam (the total capex incurred at Hosur 212 crore), approximately 36 crore on manufacturing facilities for primary rigid plastic packaging at Puducherry and Nodia, approximately 23 crore for bubbleguard business and balance 77 crore on MHD, Moulded furniture and other business.

Meanwhile, the board has further recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of Rs 10 each per equity share for FY25.

Nilkamal is an industry pioneer in the manufacturing business of furniture and material handling products with diversified product profile across various segments along with a diversified customer base including household customers, industrial customers and retail buyers. It is also having its presence in the retail business of lifestyle furniture, furnishings and accessories under its brand '@home'.

